Inland Cellular in Grangeville is your local mobile phone provider offering a 4G LTE nationwide network, the newest devices from Apple, Samsung, and a large selection of mobile gear. We provide full service solutions for your personal and business needs, including prepaid wireless plans, in-house repair, and local support. Emerge Technologies, powered by Inland Cellular, offers mobile marketing, web design, smart home and business technologies.
We also provide you with home and business Internet services.
Inland Cellular has proudly been a part of our community and giving back to the areas
we serve for 30 years. Stop by and see us Monday through Friday from 9 a.m.- 6 p.m., at 126 E. Main in Grangeville, or call Pam or Matt at 208-983-0160.
