Inland Title

Pam Baker, Michelle Peterson, Mary Shores, and Troy Shores.

Over 30 years of service to Idaho County!

Providing the most accurate, efficient, and timely service possible with all Title and Escrow needs.

524 West Main St., Grangeville, ID, 83530

Phone: 208-983-0150

Fax: 208-983-3008

Also online at: service@inland.com, and www.inlandtitle.com

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.