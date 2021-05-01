Inland Title & Escrow 2021

Troy Shores, Pam Baker, Michelle Peterson, Ericka Troberg, Annette Papetti and Kodi Shores in front. Not pictured: Mary Shores.

Bringing over 30 years of Title and Escrow service to Idaho County. We look forward to providing you with the most accurate, efficient and timely service possible. Stop in at 524 West Main Street to see how we can assist you with all of your Title and Escrow needs.

Phone: 208-983-0150

Fax: 208-983-3008

service@inlandtitle.com or www.inlandtitle.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.