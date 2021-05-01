Bringing over 30 years of Title and Escrow service to Idaho County. We look forward to providing you with the most accurate, efficient and timely service possible. Stop in at 524 West Main Street to see how we can assist you with all of your Title and Escrow needs.
Phone: 208-983-0150
Fax: 208-983-3008
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.