Intermountain Machine & Fab 2022 photo

(L-R) Nita Fox, Jeramiah McKenzie, Roy Schumacher, Trenton Wren, Jackson Page, Jesse Keeler, Ethan Croston, Paul Fleming and Luke Geis.

 Contributed photo

Servicing you since 2000. All types of steel fabrication.

  • Full service fabrication and machine shop
  • Farm equipment repair
  • Portable welding
  • More than 95 years of experience
  • Your product guaranteed to last
  • Jet boat specialist
  • Industrial, commercial and residential

1087 Hwy. 13, Grangeville, ID

208-983-0240

fab.intermachine@gmail.com

