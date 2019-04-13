Intermountain Machine & Fab

Janet, Roy, Tim, Paul, Dave, Dustin, Andy, Austin, Luke and Jesse (above).

Since 2000, Intermountain Machine & Fab has offered all types of steel fabrication.

  • Full service fabrication and machine shop
  • Farm equipment repair
  • Portable welding
  • More than 95 years of experience
  • Your product guaranteed to last
  • Jet boat specialist

