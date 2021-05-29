Irwin Drug, Inc. 2021 photo

L-R: Brittney, Trudy, Amanda, Jody, Katelynn, Leah, Ayla, Belinda, Jenny, Kelli, Jess and Chad. Not pictured: Jo, Kent, Amber and Katie.

Grangeville's only locally owned pharmacy.

  • Home Medical Equipment & Supplies
  • Holiday Décor
  • Kitchen Center
  • Gift Center
  • Toys
  • Jewelry
  • Purses & Wallets

146 West Main, Grangeville, ID

208-983-1090

www.IrwinDrug.com

Find on Facebook.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments