We Carry:
• 24-Hour Pumps with Visa, Mastercard and Jacobs Oil Cardlock
• Bulk Oils: Motor Oils & Hydraulic Fluids
• Non-Ethanol Premium Unleaded
We Deliver:
• Oil & Diesel Fuel
• Unleaded Fuel
• Home
• Farm
• Commercial
Come in and apply for a Jacobs Oil card today!
Fact: Money spent locally, circulates up to 5 times before it leaves the area.
Call to ask about our Budget Plans Call to ask about our Budget Plans for your winter heating needs. for your winter heating needs.
410 North C St., Grangeville
Call: 208-983-1680
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.