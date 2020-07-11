Joe Forsmann & Associates provides you with all aspects of tax preparation (business and individual), professional bookkeeping, and payroll services.
321 Main St., Cottonwood
Call: 208--962-5525
Fax: 208-962-5572
Office hours: Monday-Friday: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Email: joeforsm@qwestoffice.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.