John Deere Bell Equipment Inc.

Bell Equipment is your local John Deere dealer serving the Camas Prairie and Lewiston area farmers, ranchers, loggers, and truckers since 1977. Located in Grangeville and Nezperce, our well-trained, experienced employees aim to satisfy all of our customers' needs. Our customers have come to expect quality parts and service and we strive to maintain that trust and continue to give genuine value. 

Our two fully staffed service departments and two well-stocked parts departments can you get going when you need it most. With a complete line of John Deere products, we have something for everyone. Stop by and see us in Grangeville or Nezperce. 

Hours for parts department: Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Saturday 7:30 a.m. to Noon. 

Office and shop hours: Monday-Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

  • Grangeville:

118 W. South Street 

208-983-1730

Toll free 1-800-753-3373

  • Nezperce:

511 4th Street

208-937-2402

Toll free 1-800-343-BELL

