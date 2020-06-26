When Lance and Eve McCulloch landed in Grangeville 20 years ago, they were seeking an idyllic place to raise three sons. "We definitely found that here," Eve said. In 2013, the couple purchased the former United States Forest Service building on Highway 13 at the edge of Grangeville, and subsequently remolded and then opened The Gym. This facility encompasses a physical fitness center, smoothie bar and a variety of office spaces for independent services including a massage therapist, electrolysis, day care and a hair salon.
Then came the popular Jungle Gym's Indoor Play Center and Café. This opened in 2018 and includes indoor and outdoor family seating, large play areas for toddlers and kids up to 12, as well as an arcade/gaming area. Last year, a nine-hold miniature golf course was added.
Currently, the McCullochs are adding on the Gym end of the building to enlarge the fitness center. Later, Lance also plans to add a splash pad and maybe basketball hoops, just past the miniature golf area. "Then, I think we will be about out of room," he smiled.
Stop by Jungle Gym's Indoor Play Center and Café (entrances on each side of the building) of the Gym, 1005 Highway 13, Grangeville.
Call: 208-507-3700
Go online for details or to pre-order food at: www.junglegymsfun.com. Look for Jungle Gym on Facebook. Both businesses are open seven days a week.
