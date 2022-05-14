Kathlene Gerten - Massage Therapist 2022 image

Kathlene Gerten.

 Contributed photo

Massage modalities include:

  • Swedish
  • Deep Tissue
  • Myofascial
  • Trigger Point
  • Sports
  • LomiLomi
  • Hot Stone
  • Cranial Sacral
  • Aromatherapy
  • Prenatal
  • Medical Massage
  • Spa treatments

Accepting new clients. Call or message to schedule at 208-305-4588 or www.facebook.com/katgerten

Located in The Gym in Grangeville and in Nezperce

