Ken’s Heating and Cooling with over 27 years experience serving Grangeville and the surrounding area with heating, cooling, commercial refrigeration installation and repair. Ken offers new HVAC systems for new homes and remodels. Ductless heat pumps for that addition or as a high efficiency alternative to other heating and cooling systems. Hydronic infloor heating for warming any size of house or shop. Walk-in coolers for hanging wild game or additional cold storage for your business.
24 hour service available.
208-451-6382
