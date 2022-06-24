The Kids Klub, Inc. offers a variety of programs for the enrichment of Grangeville’s youth.
1) The Kids Klub - grades K-6th before and after school clubhouse, 7:30 a.m. to school time, after school until 5:30 p.m., open from 7:30-5:30 no school days M-F.
2) Kinder-Ready Klub - is available to any 4 & 5 Pre-K student, full day preschool M,W,& F. Our goal with this program is kindergarten readiness.
3) Kinder Sprouts is available to any 3 & 4 year old, full day preschool T & Th.
4) Summer Program - grades K-8th, week-long enrichment camps June-August.
5) Xperience Xpeditions - grades 7-8, field trips for youth to expand their boundaries of the world.
6) We’re proud to bring Missoula Children’s Theatre to Grangeville for the 20th year.
The Kids Klub, Inc. is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that will celebrate its 26th year of operation in April 2022. The Kids Klub is located at 506 South A Street in Grangeville. Phone 983-2285. Visit www.thekidsklub.org or find us on Facebook for more information.
