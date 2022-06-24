Kids Klub 2022 photo

Program Director/Lead Teacher: Kristi Keeler, Administrative Coordinator: Amy Forsmann, Early Childhood Lead Teachers: Sandy Bishop & Faith Bieler, Before & After School Lead Teacher: Abby Gates, After School Assistant Teacher: Kaylee Sullivan & 21st CCLC Project Director: Cindy Godfrey

 Contributed photo

The Kids Klub, Inc. offers a variety of programs for the enrichment of Grangeville’s youth.

1) The Kids Klub - grades K-6th before and after school clubhouse, 7:30 a.m. to school time, after school until 5:30 p.m., open from 7:30-5:30 no school days M-F.

2) Kinder-Ready Klub - is available to any 4 & 5 Pre-K student, full day preschool M,W,& F. Our goal with this program is kindergarten readiness.

3) Kinder Sprouts is available to any 3 & 4 year old, full day preschool T & Th.

4) Summer Program - grades K-8th, week-long enrichment camps June-August.

5) Xperience Xpeditions - grades 7-8, field trips for youth to expand their boundaries of the world.

6) We’re proud to bring Missoula Children’s Theatre to Grangeville for the 20th year.

The Kids Klub, Inc. is a 501 (c)3 non-profit organization that will celebrate its 26th year of operation in April 2022. The Kids Klub is located at 506 South A Street in Grangeville. Phone 983-2285. Visit www.thekidsklub.org or find us on Facebook for more information.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments