Klapprich Ag & Auto, Inc. has been owned and operated by Heath and Tara Klapprich since 2006. Located 4 miles outside of Cottonwood on Reservoir Road, we provide our customers with the small town attention that they deserve. We offer general automobile services such as brakes, transmission rebuilds, clutch repair, air conditioning repair, general maintenance, hydraulics, and electrical repairs on all farm equipment, trucks, and logging.
You can also look to us for your welding and fabricating need. We have recently added a Hunter Fully Electronic Alignment Machine for semi and 2-ton truck alignments. Along with truck alignments, we specialize in large and small deiseal engine repair and complete rebuilds.
380 Reservoir Road, Cottonwood, ID
Call: 208-962-2380 or 208-507-1899
Email: klapprichag@gmail.com
