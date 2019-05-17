Lawyer Ranch, located at 138 Nine Pipe Lane in Grangeville, offers an interpretive program daily at 4 p.m. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for youngsters and $25 for families. Summer weekday program during June, July and August.
James was active in the start-up times of the Nez Perce Horse program titled "The Nez Perce Young Horseman Program". The first half of the interpretive presentation will be a talk about these early years.
James is also an executive board member of the Wallowa Band Nez Perce Trail Interpretive Center, Inc. The second half of the interpretive presentation will be a talk about the start-up years of this organization.
