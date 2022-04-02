LeAnne’s Flower Shop and Garden Center provides a full service floral department with local and out of town deliveries. LeAnne’s can help you with flowers for everyday occasions, as well as specialty flowers for proms, weddings and funerals. During the spring and summer the greenhouse is stocked full of annuals, perennials, herbs and hanging baskets. Outside you will find a wide selection of fruit trees, shade trees, and flowering shrubs. LeAnne has a degree in Horticulture and is always happy to help with any gardening questions. Be sure to like us on Facebook for up to-date information on all the workshops, and also information on new gardening products.
Open all year long. Monday-Friday: 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.; Saturdays: 10 a.m.-4 p.m. (Extended hours in April, May and June)
34 Grangeville Truck Rt, in Grangeville.
Contact LeAnne at 208-983-1520 or e-mail her at leannesflowers@gmail.com or www.leannes.net. Also, find us on Facebook.
Thank you for letting us serve you for the past 8 years!
