“If we can't guarantee it... we won't sell it!”

Grangeville’s Les Schwab Tire Center is our region’s Sudden Service Team of pros ready to help with all your tire needs, as well as shocks, alignment, batteries and brakes...

411 E. Main, Grangeville

Call: 208-983-1650

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments