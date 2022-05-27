Lindsley's Home Furnishings 2022 photo

Back Row:Jeff Lindsley, Angela Lindsley, Tina Kinsley, Serena Jackson, Darlene Key and Jason Tarlton. Front Row: Aaron Lahman and Ian Williams. Not Pictured: Paul Gates, Lane Pilant, Michael Smith and Heidi Brown.

 Contributed photo

Lindsley's Home Furnishings, Inc. mission is to provide the best value and selection in Home Furnishings to our community and its surrounding areas. We will provide the highest level of service to our customers, at all levels of our operation, to help them achieve the home environment they desire. While always focusing on our customers, we will provide an environment for our employees that is supportive, and provides an opportunity for them to achieve their own personal goals. We have been in business since 1945, and will continue to offer our “Best Price Guarantee” on everything we have to offer. We carry quality name brands in Furniture, Home Accessories, Appliances, Floor and Window Covering, and Mattresses. See any one of our professional staff at 113 East Main Street, Grangeville. Call us at 208-983-1040, or visit our expanded website at www.lindsleyshomefurnishings.com.

Open Monday-Friday, 9 a.m.-5 p.m.; Saturdays 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

Offering: Furniture, floor coverings, window coverings, appliances, mattresses.

