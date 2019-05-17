Livewire Electric, owned by Kris Shears, is located in Cottonwood. Since 2007, Livewire Electric has offered residential, commercial and industrial electrical contracting and repair along with full pump service. Livewire Electric is now installing solar power systems. Kris, Derrek and Rich are licensed journeymen. Rob and Ryan are apprentices. Serving the Camas Prairie, Clearwater Valley and LC Valley.
Kris can be reached at 208-962-3235, 208-507-0144 or 208-507-WIRE. P.O. Box 123 Cottonwood, ID 83522. Email: livewireelectric@mtida.net.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.