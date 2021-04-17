Lochsa Electric Apr 17, 2021 5 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email L-R: Jadon Keen, Caleb Lopeman, Dusty Eller and Tysan Guy. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Hometown quality and professional service.Your full-service electrical contractor. Always here for you.Residential and commercial work. Free estimates.Call: 208-935-2047 or 208-413-2840 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Your support is needed now more than ever Help support your local news Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more. Subscribe today Recommended for you × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Support Local Journalism Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution. Subscribe or contribute Most Popular Articles ArticlesNew owners take over former Hoot’s Café, add convenience storeCottonwood horse 4-H club has new name, new leadersKlapprich named queen for White Bird Rodeo; ‘It has been a family event my entire life’Tom Frei, 69Sidewalk install trigger raised to encourage projectsCriminal Interdiction Emphasis Patrol resulted in five arrestsBridge Gospel Academy to open in Harpster this fallSalmon River Jet Boat Races coming up April 16-18Fab five to serve as 2021 Idaho County 4-H AmbassadorsTrident tried to buy Brundage Mtn. Featured Advertisers 10252 Idaho Country Properties Nikkoal Kantner 10136 Central Idaho Properties 11952 Quality Heating 12116 Solberg Agency 11016 BB Bargain 12153 Syringa Hospital Devins Home 12145 Lindsleys Furniture 12149 St Marys Hospital Grangeville Health Rehab Bulletin Latest News White Horse Business Center Red’s Café Lochsa Electric Bear Den RV Resort AMJA Fencing American Pioneering Excavation and Drilling Inc. Truck & Auto Paint Shoppe Blue Fox Theatre News and information from our community partners Upcoming Events Apr 17 Bingo night set for April 17 Sat, Apr 17, 2021 Apr 18 Princess Tea set for April 18 Sun, Apr 18, 2021 Apr 20 Concert in Kamiah set for April 20 Tue, Apr 20, 2021 Apr 21 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 21, 2021 Apr 21 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 21, 2021 Apr 23 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 23, 2021 Apr 23 Sushi fund-raiser set for April 23 Fri, Apr 23, 2021 Apr 24 Kooskia roadside clean-up set for April 24 Sat, Apr 24, 2021 Apr 25 Farmers’ market ‘Meet, Greet and Eat’ set for April 25 Sun, Apr 25, 2021 Apr 28 Registration for CVES kindergarten is set April 28 Wed, Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28 Al-Anon group to meet Wednesdays in Grangeville Wed, Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28 Clearwater Meal Center luncheon Wed, Apr 28, 2021 Apr 28 Walk with the Docs - Orofino Wed, Apr 28, 2021 Apr 30 Walk with the Docs - Ahsahka Fri, Apr 30, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.