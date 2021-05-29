Lucky Star

Troy Benefield and Mike Hauger (owner).

Lucky Star Satellite, 331 W. Main in Grangeville, is owned by Mike Hauger and has been in business since 1985. Mike offers Dish Network, no matter where you live. Lucky Star Satellite is available for all your satellite needs. Quality used auto sales.

Call office direct (no toll free numbers needed) for sales or service at:208-983-0860 or 208-507-1888E-mail us at: luckystarsat@gmail.com.

Open Monday through Friday 8 a.m.-5 p.m. 

luckystarsat@gmail.com

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments