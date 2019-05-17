Mike Auger has owned and operated Lucky Star Satellite and Auto Sales, located at 331 W. Main St., Grangeville, since 1985.
Lucky Star Satellite offers Dish Network, no matter where you live and is available for all your satellite needs. Call office for sales and service: 208-983-0860 or 208-507-1888. Lucky Star is open Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Email Lucky Star at luckystarsat@gmail.com.
Check out Lucky Star Satellite's Facebook page.
Lucky Star Auto Sales has two locations: 331 W. Main St. and a lot on Highway 95 (next to Mammoth display) in Grangeville. Call 208-983-0860.
