McNamee Colt Co. photo

Jag Chic Shines

2022 breeding; fee $600.00. Live foal guarantee.

Thanks to those who have already bred mares to Jag. We know you'll appreciate how athletic and willing Jag's colts are.

We offer:

  • Training, both starting and tune-ups
  • Pre-purchase evaluation of horse
  • Shoeing, at my site - $50
  • Customized clinics, on request
  • Private lessons
  • Horses for sale

3935 Chase Lane, White Bird, ID

Call Tim: 208-839-2882

Call Shantel: 509-254-1921

Find us on Facebook.

