Jag Chic Shines
2020 breeding; fee $600.00. Live foal guarantee.
Thanks to those who have already bred mares to Jag. We know you'll appreciate how athletic and willing Jag's colts are.
We offer:
- Training, both starting and tune-ups
- Pre-purchase evaluation of horse
- Shoeing, at my site - $50
- Customized clinics, on request
- Private lessons
- Horses for sale
3935 Chase Lane, White Bird, ID
Call Tim: 208-839-2882
Call Shantel: 509-254-1921
Find us on Facebook.
