Miller Brothers Electric 2022 photo

Burt Wolfrum, Rick Miller and Mickie Miller.

 Contributed photo

Miller Brothers Electric is owned by Rick and Mickie Miller. Located just one mile from Grangeville on the Grangeville Salmon Road. Rick is a licensed electrical contractor who has been serving the Camas Prairie, Elk City, Clearwater Valley, and Salmon River with residential, commercial, industrial, and bucket truck service.

Contact Rick at home: 208-983-2858; Cell: 208-507-0722

Or email at: millerbrotherselectric@yahoo.com

Mailing address: Miller Brothers Electric 35 Grangeville Salmon Road, Grangeville ID 83530

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments