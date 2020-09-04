Miller Brothers Electric is owned by Rick and Mickie Miller. Located just one mile from Grangeville on the Grangeville Salmon River Road. Rick is a licensed electrical contractor who has been serving the Camas Prairie, Elk City, Clearwater Valley and Salmon River with residential, commercial, industrial, and bucket truck service.
Call home phone: 208-983-2858
Call cell phone: 208-507-0722
Address: Miller Brothers Electric 35 Grangeville Salmon Road, Grangeville, ID 83530
