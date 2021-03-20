Miller Brothers Electric 2021 photo

Burt Wolfrum, Rick Miller and Mickie Miller.

Miller Brothers Electric is owned by Rick and Mickie Miller. Located just one mile from Grangeville on the Grangeville Salmon Road. Rick is a licensed electrical contractor who has been serving the Camas Prairie, Elk City, Clearwater Valley, and Salmon River with residential, commercial, industrial, and bucket truck service.

Contact Rick at home: 208-983-2858, or cell: 208-507-0722.

Email: millerbrotherselectric@yahoo.com

Mailing address: Miller Brothers Electric 35 Grangeville Salmon Road, Grangeville ID 83530

