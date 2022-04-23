Monastery of St. Gertrude 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Bringing inspiration to you...

  • Mass and prayer
  • Retreats and spiritual reflection
  • Historic museum and gift shop
  • Bed and breakfast

In Cottonwood, Idaho.

www.stgertrudes.org

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments