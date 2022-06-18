Mountain Gem Studio, LLC 2022 photo
Contributed photos

Call 208-983-3962

Offering:

  • Estate jewelry for sale
  • Repair, restoration, fabrication
  • Credentialed gemologist/appraiser
  • Buyer of estate jewelry
  • More than 35+ years experience

140 W. Main, Grangeville, ID

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments