MV Prints' primary service is drawing blueprints for houses, shops and garages. Photo enlargements are also possible.
Call: 208-451-0221 or email mavesik@yahoo.com. Visit www.mvprints.net.
Lenora's Custom Cabinets builds cabinets, kitchens, bath cabinets, bookcases, tv cabinets, desks or just about anything out of wood.
Shop phone: 208-983-0880. Cell phone: 208-451-0060.
MV Prints and Lenora's Custom Cabinets are located 4 miles east of Grangeville at 1555 Hwy 13.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.