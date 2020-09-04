Located 4 miles East of town at 1555 HWY 13
MV Prints LLC:
Owner: Mark Vesik
My primary service is drawing blueprints for houses, shops, garages. I also do photo enlargements.
Cell phone: 208-451-0221
Email: mavesik@yahoo.com
Website: www.mvprints.net
Lenora's Custom Cabinets:
Owner: Lenora Akin
We build custom cabinets, kitchens, bath cabinets, bookcases, tv cabinets, desks, just about anything out of wood.
Shop phone: 208-983-0880
Cell phone: 208-451-0060
