MV Prints and Lenora's Custom Cabinets

Left photo: Mark Vesik and buddy of MV Prints. Right photo: Lenora's Custom Cabinet's Sandi Allen and Lenora Akin, owner, with guard dog Lokie.

Located 4 miles East of town at 1555 HWY 13

MV Prints LLC: 

Owner: Mark Vesik

My primary service is drawing blueprints for houses, shops, garages. I also do photo enlargements.

Cell phone: 208-451-0221

Email: mavesik@yahoo.com 

Website: www.mvprints.net

Lenora's Custom Cabinets:

Owner: Lenora Akin

We build custom cabinets, kitchens, bath cabinets, bookcases, tv cabinets, desks, just about anything out of wood.

Shop phone: 208-983-0880

Cell phone: 208-451-0060

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.