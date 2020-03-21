Nelson Family Dentistry

L-R: Krista, Trisha, Rita, Kim, Dr. Michael Nelson, Terra, and Karen.

Services offered include:

  • Same-day crowns and veneers
  • Invisible orthodontics 
  • Wisdom tooth extractions
  • Dentures
  • Dental implant placement and restoration

Plus periodontal and safer, faster digital x-rays! Now offering Botox!

Dr. Nelson

General and Cosmetic Dentistry

Office hours:

Tuesday-Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

412 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID

Call for an appointment: 208-983-2422

