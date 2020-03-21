Nelson Family Dentistry

Services offered include:
- Same-day crowns and veneers
- Invisible orthodontics
- Wisdom tooth extractions
- Dentures
- Dental implant placement and restoration
Plus periodontal and safer, faster digital x-rays! Now offering Botox!
Dr. Nelson
General and Cosmetic Dentistry
Office hours:
Tuesday-Thursday: 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Friday: 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
412 W. Main St., Grangeville, ID
Call for an appointment: 208-983-2422
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.