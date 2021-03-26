We at the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests know that 2020 was an extremely challenging year for our communities and stakeholders. While our business practices continue to change, we have tried to continue our service to you by offering free use firewood and forest products, providing permits and information virtually, and offering a place for record numbers of visitors to socially distance and engage in healthy activities outdoors.
Through projects to improve forest conditions on over 8,700 acres, we sold almost 85 million board feet of timber - the most since 1991! We improved and maintained thousands of miles of roads and trails, restored watersheds and wildlife habitat, supported increased broadband access in our communities, and connected visitors with our local businesses and the National Forests.
We appreciate the patience of our visitors, partners, and customers as we navigate the continued impacts of the pandemic. Please give your local ranger station a call to inquire about services you are interested in. The way we conduct our business may look different right now, but we remain committed to helping you enjoy your local public lands.
- Cheryl Probert, Forest Supervisor
104 Airport Rd., Grangeville, ID
Call: 208-983-1950
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.