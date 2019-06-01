Get Acquainted with employees of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests.
In addition to their regular jobs. employees of the Nez Perce-Clearwater National Forests serve as Scout leaders, organize community events, participate in county fairs and career fairs, help youngsters catch a fish during Free Fishing Day, cruise down Main Street in parades, volunteer in local emergency medical services and much, much more!
Much of this work takes place after hours and on weekends - we enjoy working with our communities!
We invite you to come in and visit us at our offices or join us out in the forest!
104 Airport Road
Grangeville, ID
208-983-1950
www.fs.usda.gov/nezperceclearwater
Visit our website for a complete list of offices.
