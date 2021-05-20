North Idaho Correctional Institution staff 2021 photo

Laurie Chapman, Food Service Officer; Kortlin Bean, Correctional Officer; Kristine Garcia, Correctional Officer; and Jared Cash, Lieutenant.

The North Idaho Correctional Institution has been offering the rehabilitation of incarcerated offenders since 1974. NICI is currently under the management of Warden Aaron Krieger and Deputy Warden Brad Lutz.

NICI is one of the largest employers in the community, and we are always looking to hire new members for a variety of positions. Come join team NICI!

236 Radar Rd, Cottonwood, ID

Visit our website at: www.idoc.idaho.gov or call 208-962-3276

