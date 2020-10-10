The North Idaho Correctional Institution (NICI) has been offering the rehabilitation of incarcerated offenders since 1974. NICI is currently under the management of Warden Aaron Krieger and Deputy Warden Brad Lutz.
NICI is one of the largest employers in the community and are always looking to hire new members for a variety of positions. Come join team NICI!
236 Radar Rd., Cottonwood, ID
Call: 208-962-3276
Website: www.idoc.idaho.gov
