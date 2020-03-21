Northwest Farm Credit Services offers operating lines of credit, equipment loans and leases, real estate loans, country home loans, lot loans and construction loans. Plus an AgVision program for young, beginning, small producers; appraisal services and scholarship programs; crop insurance, life insurance, and community grants.
Staff includes: Josh Huff (branch manager), Ben Druffel (relationship manager), and Jaime Oliver (financial specialist).
417 Main St., (P.O. Box 177) Cottonwood, ID
Call: 877-864-0399 or 208-962-2280
Visit us online at: northwestfcs.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.