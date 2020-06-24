Northwest Insurance staff pic

Back: Todd Marek, Jill Pazdan, Chris Rogers, Mike Fredrickson. Front: Starla Liggins, Carmen Sangster, Kami Foglemann, Lisa Wells. Not pictured: Nancy Marek and Paula Davis.

Northwest Insurance Agency located at 101 West Main Street would like to thank all the people of Central Idaho for their confidence and support. With an increasing amount of choices available for all types of insurance, it is more important than ever to have someone on your side.

As an independent agency we represent our clients, rather than an insurance company. Northwest Insurance Agency is a full service agency representing more than fifty leading companies to protect your assets. For homeowners, auto, farm, business, workcomp, health, life, medicare supplement, or long-term care insurance, let our staff at Northwest Insurance Agency provide you with the service you deserve! Call us with questions on new changes regarding health insurance.

Call: 208-983-2100 or Toll Free 800-983-2101

Online at: www.northwestinsurance.net

