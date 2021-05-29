Northwest Insurance Agency photo

Back: Todd Marek, Jill Pazdan, Chris Rogers and Mike Fredrickson. Front: Starla Liggins, Carmen Sangster, Kami Fogleman and Lisa Wells. Not Pictured: Nancy Marek and Paula Davis.

Northwest Insurance Agency located at 101 West Main Street would like to thank all the people of Central Idaho for their confidence and support. With an increasing amount of choices available for all types of insurance, it is more important than ever to have someone on your side. As an independent agency we represent our clients, rather than an insurance company.

Northwest Insurance Agency is a full service agency representing more than fifty leading companies to protect your assets. For homeowners, auto, farm, business, work-comp, health, life, Medicare supplement, or long term care insurance, let our staff at Northwest Insurance Agency provide you with the service you deserve! Local phone 208-983-2100 or Toll Free 800-983-2101. www.northwestinsurance.netQuestions on the new changes regarding health insurance? Give us a call!

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments