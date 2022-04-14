Opportunities Unlimited, Inc. 2022 photo

L-R: Toni Kinney, Sherrie Jones, Tina Fisher, Angela Shaw, Ashlee Perkins, Kiley Johnson, Grace Wiggins, Makayla Roberts, Mandy Roberts. Not pictured: Nicole Weeks, Jennifer Mills, Cecilia Phillips, Dawn Holy, Elisabeth Bogle and Abigail Bogle.

 Contributed photo

OUI seeks to make a world where all abilities are included; in the community, at school, at work, in life.

Offering:

  • Personal Care Services
  • Vocational Services
  • Children’s Services
  • Community Based Support Services
  • Behavioral Intervention
  • Adult Services
  • Community & Center Group Based Developmental Therapy

305 N. State St., Grangeville, ID

Call: 208-983-0309

Fax: 208-983-3083

www.oui.org

