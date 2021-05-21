Partsway is a full line parts distributor offering a broad array of parts for auto, farm, heavy duty truck and trailer, RV and campers. In-stock items include hydraulic hose and fittings, paint, auto supplies, heavy duty brake shoes, tools and more. Give our guys a call for all of your specific or hard to find parts and supply needs.
Partsway is located at 608 North D Street in Grangeville
Open Mon.- Fri. 7:30 a.m.- 6 p.m.; Sat. 8 a.m.-4 p.m.; Sunday 10 a.m.-2 p.m. We can be reached at 208-983-2400
