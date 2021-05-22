Patrick's Machine is a full service machine shop dedicated to quality in fabricating and repairing parts and machinery. We specialize in repairing and/or building new hydraulic cylinders, drivelines, customized mill work, welding, CNC lathe and fabrication. Portable welding and line boring service.
Patrick's Machine is adjacent to Partsway at 608 North D Street in Grangeville. Open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. Saturday as needed. Call at 208-983-2400.
