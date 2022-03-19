"Serving ranchers is our lifestyle, superior genetics are our business."
Contact Lee and Marilee Muench at 208-553-8211 or PatriotCattleCompany@gmail.com
120 SE 4th St., Grangeville, Idaho 83530
Find on Facebook at Patriot Cattle Co.
Registered Black Angus
Make Angus Great Again!
Offering:
- Private Treaty sales
- Grass developed fall yearlings
- 1st season guarantee
- Honesty & integrity
- Next generation Genetics
- Pasture performance
