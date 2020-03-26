Perfection Tire offers full Automotive Repair with ASE Certified Technicians. After spending four years in the Airforce as a fighter jet mechanic, Dallas Sego (owner) spent some time in forestry and now has more than 25 years experience in auto repair. Perfection Tires Sales staff has more than 21 years experience in all aspects of the tire and automotive repair industry and are looking forward to meeting you.
Services offered include:
- Brakes
- Shocks
- Struts
- Alignments
- Tune-ups
- Oil changes
- Engine diagnostics
- Air conditioning service
- Batteries
- 30/60/90 Preventative maintenance
Hwy 12, Kamiah, ID
Call: 208-935-2999
