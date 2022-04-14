Perfection Tire

Dallas Sego, owner and operator.

 Contributed photo

Perfection Tire is located on Hwy. 12, in Kamiah and is owned and operated by Dallas Sego. Perfection Tire offers full Automotive Repair with ASE Certified Technicians. After spending four years in the Air Force as a fighter jet mechanic, Dallas spent some time in forestry and now has more than more than 30 years experience in auto repair. Perfection Tire sales staff looks forward to meeting you.

Services offered include:

  • Brakes/Shocks/Struts
  • Alignments
  • Tune-Ups
  • Oil Changes
  • Engine Diagnostics
  • Air Conditioning Service
  • Batteries
  • 30/60/90 Preventative Maintenance

Kooskia, Idaho

Call: 208-983-2999

