Heating and cooling specialist.
Offering:
- Repair
- AC
- Radiator
- Tires
Owned and operated by Mike Suhr, Performance Auto specializes in radiator and air conditioning repair and now offers all major brands of tires. Performance Auto offers complete service and repairs on all foreign and domestic vehicles.
406 Pine Street, Grangeville
208-983-0853
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.