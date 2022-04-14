Peterson Tree Service logo

Peterson NW Tree Service.

 Contributed graphic

Tree removal, tree trimming felling, limbing, brush chipping, splitting, pruning, fruit trees, firewood, view clearing, danger tree removal, storm damage, emergency removals.

Luke Peterson, owner

Cell: 208-494-4091

Email: luke@petersonNW.com

Excellent service, quality products.

Your support is needed now more than ever
Help support your local news

Local news sources need your help. Stay in the know on Coronavirus, local updates, and more.

Load comments