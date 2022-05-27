Pine Tree Community Credit Union staff 2022 photo

The staff of the Grangeville and Riggins offices.

 Contributed pictures

66 years of serving our community!

Pine Tree Community Credit Union is a not for profit financial cooperative that has been providing financial services to its members since 1956. Our field of membership includes any person who lives, works, or worships in Idaho County. We offer competitive rates on all of our consumer products, such as consumer loans, savings accounts, IRA’s, certificates of deposit, checking accounts and others. Call us or come in to talk about any of the services we offer.

Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday drive through window open until 5:30 p.m. Visit us at www.pinetreeccu.org

Riggins Office:

603 N. Main St.

208-628-3100

Grangeville Office:

230 E. Main St.

208-983-1558

