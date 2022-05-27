66 years of serving our community!
Pine Tree Community Credit Union is a not for profit financial cooperative that has been providing financial services to its members since 1956. Our field of membership includes any person who lives, works, or worships in Idaho County. We offer competitive rates on all of our consumer products, such as consumer loans, savings accounts, IRA’s, certificates of deposit, checking accounts and others. Call us or come in to talk about any of the services we offer.
Open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday drive through window open until 5:30 p.m. Visit us at www.pinetreeccu.org
Riggins Office:
603 N. Main St.
208-628-3100
Grangeville Office:
230 E. Main St.
208-983-1558
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.