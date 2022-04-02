Prairie Equipment pic

John Whyte and Brad Cash.

Prairie Equipment Rental located on Highway 95 is your equipment rental center! In addition to all sorts of tools and machinery rentals, Prairie Equipment Rental has storage units, hay sales and also carry metal and plastic culverts, Geotextiles and U-Haul trucks. Give John or Brad a call at 208-983-1607 or toll-free 1-877-983-1607.

