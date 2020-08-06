A higher standard of caregiving.
Prairie Home Care LLC is a fresh face for the Camas Prairie and Clearwater Valley home care industry. Started in October of 2016 this fast growing entity is doing home care the right way. Owned and operated by Linda Weiss and Sarah Zenner who come with more than 30 years of combined experience. At Prairie Home Care we understand that rural families face unique challenges living away from town, Prairie offers the ability to provide "eyes and ears" on your loved ones while allowing them the comfort of being in their own homes.
Our agency provides caregivers to assist folks with daily living activities that may be a challenge, such as personal care, homemaking services and companion care. We contract with Medicaid, Blue Cross of Idaho and many Long Term Care Insurance, as well as offering private pay clients with affordable rates. Our team is equipped with knowledge, compassion and dedication in order to offer the best possible care for your loved ones.
Call today for a free in-home assessment: 208-790-0700
